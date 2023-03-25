Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRP. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.33) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 217 ($2.66) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 204.50 ($2.51).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 153.10 ($1.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.80. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,177.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

