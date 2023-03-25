Civic (CVC) Hits Market Cap of $103.39 Million

Civic (CVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Civic has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $103.39 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00331426 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,150.20 or 0.25923882 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

