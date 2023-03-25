ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

