Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

CLPR stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.86.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.57%.

Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

