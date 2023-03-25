Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
CLPR stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.86.
Clipper Realty Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.57%.
Institutional Trading of Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.