Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.42. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,675,039 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 941,032 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,330 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1,907.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

