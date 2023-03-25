Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.45

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $8.42. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,675,039 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.