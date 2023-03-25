Comparing Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) & OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) and OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
1.0% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Arkema and OMRON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Arkema
|8.48%
|16.05%
|8.47%
|OMRON
|7.91%
|9.20%
|6.80%
Dividends
Volatility and Risk
Arkema has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMRON has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Arkema and OMRON’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Arkema
|$12.17 billion
|0.58
|$1.02 billion
|$13.54
|6.96
|OMRON
|$6.79 billion
|1.73
|$546.46 million
|$2.55
|22.37
Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than OMRON. Arkema is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMRON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arkema and OMRON, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Arkema
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2.22
|OMRON
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Arkema currently has a consensus target price of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than OMRON.
Summary
Arkema beats OMRON on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Arkema
Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.
About OMRON
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others. The Industrial Automation segment manufactures and sells control components and equipment for factory automation and production machinery. The Electronic and Mechanical Components segment produces and merchandises relays, switches, components, and units for amusement devices, connectors, and combination jogs. The Automotive Electronic Components segment supplies onboard electronic components aimed at auto makers and automotive component makers. The Social Systems, Solutions, and Services segment ideals with railway infrastructure, traffic control, road management, security, environmental solutions, and payment systems. The Healthcare segment sells digital blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, pedometers, biological information monitors, and nebulizers. The Others segment includes solar power generation systems, sensors, and liquid crystal display bac
