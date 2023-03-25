Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $308.43 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Compound has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $308.43 million and $16.07 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $42.44 or 0.00153727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00077376 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00035890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00042007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000651 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.15510821 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $22,228,837.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

