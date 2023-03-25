Concordium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $670,480.10 (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. Concordium has a market capitalization of $59.91 million and approximately $670,480.10 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00328302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,072.49 or 0.25679467 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Concordium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

