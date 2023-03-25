CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

CONMED Price Performance

CNMD stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.69. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $155.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.48 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,944,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,342,000 after buying an additional 176,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in CONMED by 1,182.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 127,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 117,631 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

