Contrasting Largo (NYSE:LGO) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) and Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Largo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Largo $229.25 million 1.33 -$1.45 million ($0.03) -158.67

Atlas Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Largo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A Largo -0.93% 0.30% 0.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Largo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Lithium and Largo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.24%. Largo has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.13%. Given Largo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Summary

Largo beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.