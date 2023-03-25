Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading 8.6% Higher

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. 98,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.69. The company has a market cap of C$143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.