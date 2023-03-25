Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.85 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $81.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.15 or 0.00040502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00060572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

