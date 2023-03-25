Credit Suisse Group Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $841.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $830.00 to $841.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $762.00.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $703.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $723.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.12. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $772.01.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

