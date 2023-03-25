CTS (NYSE:CTS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.68

Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.68 and traded as high as $46.47. CTS shares last traded at $45.52, with a volume of 191,514 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CTS by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CTS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CTS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.