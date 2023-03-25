Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.16. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

