Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.16. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.