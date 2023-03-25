Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.13. 504,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,931. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

