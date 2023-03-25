Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,645 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 905,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,018 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 516,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 457,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,046. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

