Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 28,046,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,502,620. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

