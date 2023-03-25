Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.56. 673,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

