Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Yale University increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,957,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

