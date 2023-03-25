Cypress Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

