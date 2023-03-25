Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.56. 3,740,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,691. The stock has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.34 and its 200-day moving average is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

