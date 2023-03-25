Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 459 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. 35,703,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,663,804. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

