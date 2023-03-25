Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,001,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

