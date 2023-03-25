DA Davidson Lowers Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $25.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $29.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

