DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.73. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

See Also

