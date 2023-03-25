Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $100.02 million and $191,673.83 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $9.50 or 0.00034320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

