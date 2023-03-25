Decentralized Social Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for about $9.65 or 0.00035162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $101.68 million and approximately $151,783.65 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

