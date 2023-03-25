Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Cut by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after buying an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.