Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Boosted by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,509 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 8.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $92,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.92. 153,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,578. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

