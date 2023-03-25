Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Lifted by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 39.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $149,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $186,709,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,595,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,086,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,349,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,080,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,215,000 after buying an additional 1,556,369 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

