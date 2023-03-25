Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 768.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,918 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 564,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,059. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

