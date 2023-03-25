Dogecoin Market Cap Hits $9.69 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion and $307.36 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0730 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00332244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012374 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015748 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

