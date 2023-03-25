Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
DEI stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
