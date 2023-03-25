Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Douglas Emmett

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.