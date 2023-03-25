E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.30 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.00) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

E.On Stock Performance

EOAN stock opened at €11.04 ($11.87) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.61). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.26.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

