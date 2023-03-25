Efforce Price Reaches $0.0514 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Efforce has a total market cap of $27.09 million and $661,618.52 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can now be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Efforce has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00331233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.68 or 0.25908792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

Buying and Selling Efforce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars.

