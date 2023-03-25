Efinity Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $607,705.64 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $46.55 million and approximately $607,705.64 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,128,538 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

