Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.64.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at $92,450,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

