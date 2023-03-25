EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,869.82

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,869.82 ($22.96) and traded as low as GBX 1,768 ($21.71). EMIS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,780 ($21.86), with a volume of 702,311 shares trading hands.

EMIS Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,856.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,869.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,090.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.07.

About EMIS Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

