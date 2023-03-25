Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.71 and traded as high as $7.93. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 9,420 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Further Reading
