Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

