Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Entergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.07.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

