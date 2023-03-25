Ethereum Classic Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.98 or 0.00072737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.80 billion and $144.49 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,482.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00331263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00583407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.80 or 0.00454401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003639 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,087,461 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.