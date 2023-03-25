ETHPoW (ETHW) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $367.63 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. ETHPoW has a market cap of $367.63 million and $4.74 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00012323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00331012 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,177.06 or 0.25891497 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010112 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.40844784 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $7,701,900.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

