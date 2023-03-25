Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

