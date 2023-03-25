Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ES. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

