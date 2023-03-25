Fetch.ai (FET) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.99 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $295.08 million and approximately $34.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00060591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00040383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017763 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

