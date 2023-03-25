Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNF opened at $33.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.