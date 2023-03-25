Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Reduced by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Fidelity National Financial worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.