Filecoin Price Down 12.1% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00019615 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $157.31 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 409,730,281 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

